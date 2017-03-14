Roblox Scores $92 Million Investment

SAN MATEO — Roblox, which operates a user-generated online gaming platform, has raised $92 million led by Index Ventures and Meritech Capital Partners.

“The opportunity to bring in additional top tier investors that share our vision is very exciting. ” said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox. “We’re already profitable, but the additional infusion of capital helps to strengthen our balance sheet so that we can accelerate building the most social, immersive and powerful imagination platform.”

Roblox is the largest social platform for play that allows kids to imagine, create, and play together in immersive 3D worlds. Over 22 million user-generated online games have been produced on the Roblox platform with over 48 million players visiting Roblox every month to create adventures, play games, roleplay, and learn with friends in a family-friendly environment.

Roblox is accessible on all modern smartphones, tablets, desktops, Xbox One, Oculus Rift, and other popular VR platforms.

Previous funding in Roblox was led by Altos Ventures and First Round Capital with a total investment of $10.5 million.