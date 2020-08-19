Quorum Announces Investment from Serent Capital

SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum, a premier public affairs software platform for legislative tracking, stakeholder engagement, and grassroots advocacy, announced it has secured a growth investment from Serent Capital, a San Francisco and Austin based private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth technology and services businesses.

Quorum’s software helps public affairs professionals at organizations like Coca-Cola, Walmart, Toyota, the U.S. Travel Association, the Human Rights Campaign, and the Air Force work smarter and move faster with legislative tracking, stakeholder engagement, and grassroots advocacy. Founded in 2014 by Alex Wirth (CEO) and Jonathan Marks (CTO), Quorum is used by thousands of public affairs professionals across all 50 states and in over a dozen countries worldwide.

" Since founding Quorum, our mission has been to build exceptional software for public affairs professionals,” said Alex Wirth, Co-founder and CEO of Quorum. “ With Serent's partnership, we look forward to continuing to scale our platform, expand our go-to-market activities, and increase Quorum’s value to public affairs professionals across the globe.” He continued, “ Serent's resources and support, including their Growth and Human Capital teams, will allow us to continue to deliver a best-in-class product while expanding our capabilities and reach into new markets."

" Alex and Jonathan have assembled a strong team that created a modern, end-to-end platform that enables government affairs professionals to better engage with advocates, legislators, and regulators worldwide. In that process, they have created raving fans among a highly loyal and satisfied customer base. We're delighted to partner with them to unlock even more value for customers in the coming years," stated Kevin Frick, Partner at Serent Capital. He continued, " Quorum has a unique opportunity to accelerate its already impressive growth and we look forward to supporting the management team as they grow existing customer relationships, reach new customers, extend their suite of offerings through new product investments, and enter new geographies."

Quorum serves customers across the corporate, non-profit, association, and government end-markets, all segments in which Serent has actively invested. Quorum is Serent's second investment in the government technology sector. Previously Serent invested in Pondera Solutions, a leading provider of technology and advanced analytics to combat fraud, waste, and abuse in healthcare and large government programs, which was acquired earlier this year. Quorum also represents Serent’s 13th investment in the non-profit software and services market. Serent has previously invested in companies serving various sectors of the non-profit market, including educational institutions and charitable organizations.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Quorum

Quorum is a software company whose products are used by thousands of public affairs professionals for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, thousands of major U.S. cities, the European Union, and over a dozen other countries. Founded in 2014, Quorum is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with an international office in Brussels.

Quorum works with Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, advocacy groups, embassies, nonprofits, and government agencies including Coca-Cola, Walmart, General Motors, U.S. Travel Association, Human Rights Campaign, the United Nations Foundation, and the Air Force. To learn more about Quorum, visit www.quorum.us.

