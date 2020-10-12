Prime Day Roku, Fire TV Stick, NVIDIA SHIELD TV & Apple TV Deals 2020: Early Streaming Stick & Device Sales Reported by Retail Fuse

The latest early Amazon Prime Day streaming stick & box deals for 2020, including the top NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro, Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K & Roku Ultra discounts

Here's a list of the top early Apple TV, NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Roku & Fire TV Stick deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with offers on Roku Ultra, Fire TV Stick 4K, NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro & Apple TV 4K.

Prime Day shoppers enjoy exclusive access to impressive deals on streaming sticks & boxes such as NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Roku, Apple TV & Fire TV Stick during the two-day sale. Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite join the retailer’s selection of streaming sticks. Both have Full HD resolution and support HDR10+, but only the Fire TV Stick’s remote control has power and volume buttons to control TVs. The Fire TV Stick 4K continues to be the flagship model with 4K Ultra HD streaming.

Most manufacturers are betting big on 4K and HDR technologies. The Apple TV 4K that supports 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos remains a favorite streaming media player option for plenty of users.

Meanwhile, the Roku Ultra is considered as the company’s ultimate streaming media player. It comes with 4K and HDR and guarantees a great entertainment experience, with support for popular services such as Disney+, Netflix, and Apple TV. It also has Roku TV, a smart TV that’s running the brand’s operating system made in partnership with Hisense.

NVIDIA’s latest SHIELD TV and SHIELD TV Pro models boast 4K HDR and HDR10 as well. They also have a feature that upscales 720p and 1080p to 4K using artificial intelligence. The only difference between the two is the SHIELD TV Pro has more RAM and space and a larger form factor.

Over the course of Prime Day 2019 sales for Amazon surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

