Planview Cited for Linking Innovation, Planning, and Work Delivery in Innovation Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Independent research firm names Planview a leader in innovation management platforms

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#forresterwave--Planview® has been named a “Leader” in the Forrester Wave™ report, Innovation Management Platforms, Q1 2020. The Planview Innovation Management solution is anchored by Planview Spigit™ software.

The report states: “Planview links innovation, planning, and work delivery. Already a Leader in agile portfolio management, Planview’s acquisition of Spigit positions Planview to lead in the innovation platform market.”

“We believe this Forrester Wave highlights the need for continuous, strategic, end-to-end innovation, and that’s exactly what Planview does,” said Gareth Bradley, Director of Product Management for Planview Spigit. “Our solution not only harnesses the collective intelligence of customers, partners, and employees but also enables organizations to bring the best ideas to market.”

The Forrester Wave report identified the 13 most significant innovation management platform providers and evaluated each based on 22 criteria. According to the report:

“Leaders provide extended capabilities to help clients target, incubate, plan for, and commercialize ideas.”

“Leaders provide deep insight into market trends, emerging technologies, and customer needs to help clients easily develop and validate innovation ideas.”

“Leaders also help tie innovation efforts together with many other enterprise systems and partner networks.”

As a Leader, Planview received the top scores possible in the partner ecosystem, market approach, execution roadmap, and vision criteria. In Planview’s Vendor Profile, Forrester also wrote: “What we liked best about this vendor is its vision, which is backed up by a highly detailed roadmap that aligns well with the requirement of extending the rigor, scope, and horizon of its clients’ enterprise innovation programs.”

“Forrester’s recognition of Planview as a leader underscores, in our opinion, our focus on helping customers consistently produce competitive products and services on strategy,” continued Bradley. “We are already delivering on our vision in 2020 to strengthen the integrations between our Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions and better enable customers to strategically drive the entire innovation lifecycle from ideation to launch and beyond.”

Planview helps organizations create a culture of innovation, adapt to the changing world of work, and realize Agile at scale so they can deliver customer value faster. With proprietary crowd science algorithms and gated ideation automation, the Planview Innovation Management solution solicits breakthrough ideas from employees, partners, and customers. With Planview’s comprehensive Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, enterprises can deliver measurable innovation results, from idea to impact.

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™, Innovation Management Platforms, Q1 2020, click here.

About Planview

Planview has one focus: enabling the transformation journey as organizations rewire strategy to delivery in today’s fast-paced, highly disruptive markets. Our solutions uniquely help organizations navigate this journey and accelerate on-strategy delivery at enterprise scale. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enable customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has more than 700 employees supporting 3,500 customers and 1 million users worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.planview.com/.

Media Contact

Liz Llewellyn-Maxwell

lmaxwell@planview.com