PEMCO Mutual Insurance Announces New Enterprise Systems and IT Program Management Organization

Karla North will join as director to further unify core corporate-wide business systems and efforts

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PEMCO Mutual Insurance recently announced the introduction of its enterprise systems and IT program management organization (PMO), which will bring together teams from PEMCO’s corporate business systems and digital services departments. Karla North will oversee as director, applying her significant experience leading project teams and standardizing corporate-wide project management practices.

As director of the enterprise systems and IT PMO, North will continue to progress PEMCO’s core corporate-wide business systems and efforts. She will help maintain PEMCO’s high standards for online customer support, in addition to driving efficiencies across its entire IT portfolio. She will also work directly with corporate service departments at PEMCO, such as the human resource and sales departments, to plan and prioritize their strategic business technology needs.

“We are always looking to improve our organization and processes, with the goal of providing our customers and employees with the best experience possible. If recent events have taught us anything, it is that change is inevitable and complex, and by working together, we can navigate any situation – which is yet another reason why we are proud to welcome Karla to the PEMCO team,” said Chris Purcell, vice president and chief information officer at PEMCO. “She truly is a team player and is working side by side with our seasoned team members to reinforce our commitment to high-quality customer service.”

North joins PEMCO after serving as senior director of IT and technology operations at Vulcan Inc., Paul Allen’s Seattle-based multibillion-dollar investment, philanthropic and technology innovation firm, where she oversaw all enterprise applications and technology services. During her 21-year tenure with the company, she was accountable for nearly every business system and most recently implemented a new customer relationship management (CRM) system for Vulcan Arts and Entertainment.

She is an alumna of the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business and is a PROSCI Certified Change Practitioner, a program focused on change management and improving organizational results.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

