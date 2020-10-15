Payspan Partners with Clever Care Health Plan to Provide Healthcare Reimbursement Services

Clever Care leverages Payspan’s vast network for electronic provider reimbursements

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlanta-based Payspan, the leading provider of electronic healthcare payment solutions for health insurers, providers and consumers, announced today that it has partnered with Clever Care Health Plan, an insurance corporation based in Southern California that offers affordable and innovative enhanced benefits with a holistic approach to care.

Recently, Clever Care Health Plan was granted regulatory approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer Medicare Advantage services in Orange, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties. They will begin enrolling Medicare-eligible residents during the Annual Election Period.

Clever Care chose to partner with Payspan for healthcare reimbursement services to support Medicaid billing and payment services. Clever Care is a health plan that integrates the benefits of Eastern medicine with an extensive network of over 15,000 provider facilities and 30 leading hospitals in Southern California.

“Clever Care is thrilled to partner with Payspan, especially as we embark on this new journey as a provider of Medicare Advantage products, which will allow us to support a diverse medical population,” says Hiep Pham, Chief Financial Officer of Clever Care Health Plan. “We recognize that processing Medicare transactions is very familiar territory for Payspan who has significant expertise in this very specialized area of healthcare reimbursement.”

Payspan is a recognized leading provider of healthcare reimbursement solutions, offering specialized experience processing Medicare and Medicaid payments for their large network of healthcare providers throughout the country. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provides health coverage to more than 100 million people.

“Payspan is very happy to partner with Clever Care in their innovative effort to bring Eastern medicine to Medicare Advantage patients,” says Rob Pinataro, Chief Executive Officer of Payspan. “At a time when healthcare needs and costs are challenging the entire country, pioneers like Clever Care will help us bend the curve of healthcare spending.”

About Payspan

Payspan is the nation’s leading provider of electronic healthcare payment solutions, leveraging the nation’s largest provider payment network to drive fee for service and value-based care reimbursement, enable members to pay insurance premiums, and enable consumers to pay providers. Payspan customers enjoy the highest electronic payment conversion rates, user satisfaction and cost savings in the industry. For more information, visit www.payspan.com or contact salesteam@payspan.com.

About Clever Care Health Plan

Clever Care Health Plan is an insurance corporation based in Southern California that offers affordable and innovative enhanced benefits with a holistic approach to care. Formed to connect the benefits of Eastern and Western medicine through an extensive network of PCPs and specialists, Clever Care Health Plan offers a differentiated health care solution. Clever Care of Golden State Inc. (DBA Clever Care of California) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clever Care Health Plan. Detailed information can be found at http://www.CleverCareHealthPlan.com.

