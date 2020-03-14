OpenSesame Offers Free Access to Coronavirus Preparedness and Remote Work Training

Companies turn to elearning to prevent spread of coronavirus, prepare workforces to work and train remotely

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSesame, the global elearning innovator, announced unlimited free access to coronavirus preparedness and remote work training for any organization through 15 May 2020. The offer includes elearning courses in multiple languages on preventing coronavirus and other illnesses as well as working and managing employees remotely.

“At OpenSesame, we strive to fully support our customers, and any company, in protecting their employees as well as ensuring productivity of their workforce,” said Don Spear, CEO. “With the impact of COVID-19 growing exponentially every day, travel bans widening and instructor-led training no longer an option, elearning presents the best option for organizations to train and safeguard their workforces.”

Through 15 May 2020, any organization can gain access to these free courses on coronavirus preparedness and remote working best practices to deploy to its workforce.

For more information and free access to the courses, visit go.opensesame.com/free-offer.

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

Diane Haines

OpenSesame

+1 (503) 808-1268

diane.haines@opensesame.com