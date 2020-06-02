BusinessWire

nLIGHT to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today announced that members of senior management are schedule to present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference at 4:40 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.nlight.net.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.


