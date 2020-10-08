BusinessWire

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #AmbulatoryHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended September 30, 2020 operating results on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for international callers, and referencing participant code 1092337 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days until January 20, 2021.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.


Contacts

Press Contact:
Tami Stegmaier
O: (949) 237-6083
tstegmaier@nextgen.com
or
Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0500
nextgen@westwicke.com

