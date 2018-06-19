New Ellison Park Townhomes Open in Milpitas

MILPITAS — The New Home Company has officially opened Ellison Park, a development of 114 new townhomes located in Milpitas, in the heart of Silicon Valley. A Grand Opening and debut of model homes began last Saturday.

Designed by JZMK Architects, Ellison Park offers a variety of floorplans featuring 1,887 to 2,688 square feet with three bedrooms, three full baths and up to two half baths and rooftop decks on select floorplans. The townhomes are priced starting from the low $1 millions.

Ellison Park is centrally located near all major high-tech employment centers in the region and residents will benefit from easy access to two major freeways, light rail and the new city BART station within walking distance. The community includes several walkways and is located directly across the street from the newly planned Milpitas city park and elementary school.

“We have found that as the technology industry continues to flourish, the need for new homes that meet the architectural design standards of the savvy buyers in the area is as important as ever,” said NEW HOME Chief Marketing Officer, Joan Webb. “The fact that more than half of the homes have been sold at Ellison Park prior to the Grand Opening is validation that we’ve created something special here, and we anticipate even greater interest once we debut the model homes and begin welcoming our first residents this spring.”

New Home is a publicly traded builder of new homes primarily located in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and Phoenix.