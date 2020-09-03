Net Friends Partners With Palo Alto Networks

Net Friends Provides Triangle Businesses Exclusive Access to Palo Alto Networks’ Leading Security Product Suite

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BusinessInsights--Net Friends, a North Carolina-based managed IT services provider, announced today that it is partnering with Palo Alto Networks, a global leader in network security, to deliver exclusive access to their comprehensive, enterprise-grade product suite for businesses of all sizes. Net Friends is introducing NetCore Elements, a monthly subscription service featuring Palo Alto’s next-gen firewall, which provides businesses with the core IT equipment that is essential to an organization’s infrastructure, while bundling it with the comprehensive services necessary to successfully deploy, manage, monitor, and maintain the entire suite.

As the only Palo Alto Networks MSSP partner headquartered in the greater Raleigh-Durham metro area, Net Friends has built its managed service offerings around Palo Alto’s industry-leading network security tools, including their next-generation firewalls and extended detection and response platform (Cortex XDR). Net Friends now delivers access to Palo Alto’s Advanced Threat Protection and DNS Security firewall subscriptions, Endpoint Protection products, Cloud Application Security (Prisma) services, and more. Additionally, Net Friends’ Information Security Office (ISO) now includes IT consultants who are Certified Network Security Engineers (PCNSE) in Palo Alto’s highest certification program, which requires mastery of their entire network security framework.

“Net Friends first purchased six Palo Alto firewalls to protect our data centers and offices back in 2013, and we have been so thoroughly impressed by how they have stayed miles ahead of every other firewall or endpoint protection vendor in the market by prioritizing investments in security features,” said John Snyder, President and CEO of Net Friends. “The partner support we have experienced with the Palo Alto Networks team is unparalleled, and thanks to their help, we have uncovered so many solutions we can bring to our customers.”

“Net Friends has embraced the full suite of offerings from Palo Alto with enthusiasm,” said Colin Sill, a representative of Palo Alto Networks, “and it has been exciting to collaborate with their innovative team to deliver our security solutions to customers.”

About Net Friends

Net Friends provides comprehensive managed IT services, IT security and strategy, and IT staffing to clients in North Carolina and across the US. We are technology partners, delivering fast, flexible, & effective tech expertise and solutions that have fueled our clients’ success for over 20 years. We believe in people, and we love to see our customers and community thrive. Learn more at www.netfriends.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Palo Alto Networks

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara (USA), Palo Alto Networks is a network and enterprise security company. The company’s core products are a platform of advanced firewalls designed to provide network security, visibility and granular control of network activity based on application, user and content identification and cloud-based offerings that extend those firewalls to cover other aspects of security. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

John Snyder

President & CEO, Net Friends

(919) 680-3763

public-relations@netfriends.com