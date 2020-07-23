Motorola Solutions to Issue Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Aug. 6

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its second-quarter 2020 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Aug. 6. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.
