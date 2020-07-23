Motorola Solutions to Issue Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Aug. 6

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its second-quarter 2020 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Aug. 6. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

