Motorola Solutions to Issue Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Aug. 6

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release


CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its second-quarter 2020 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Aug. 6. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Alexandra Reynolds
Motorola Solutions
alexandra.reynolds@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312-965-3968

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum
Motorola Solutions
tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847-576-6899

