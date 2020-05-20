Masimo Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held as a Virtual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo Corporation (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced a change to its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Due to conditions associated with the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), including restrictions on in-person gatherings, and in order to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants, Masimo’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, will not change. There is also no change to the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, which are described in Masimo’s proxy materials as previously distributed. As noted above, stockholders may not attend the Annual Meeting in person. Instead, stockholders should follow the instructions provided below to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. Computershare will host the virtual Annual Meeting.

Stockholders are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the virtual Annual Meeting by any of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card and voting instructions form included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in the format of the meeting, but they may continue to be used to vote the shares on the proposals to be presented at the virtual Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

To access the virtual Annual Meeting, Masimo stockholders should go to http://www.meetingcenter.io/275841776. Depending on whether you are a “record holder” or “beneficial owner” of your shares (as further discussed below), you can log in using one of two options: join as a “Guest” or join as a “Stockholder.” To join as a “Guest,” enter your email address and the password, which is MASI2020. To join as a “Stockholder,” you will be required to have a control number (and you will also use MASI2020 as your password). If you join as a Stockholder, you can vote during the virtual Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

Instructions to Attend the Virtual Annual Meeting

Record Holders: Holders of record of Masimo common stock at the close of business on March 31, 2020 (i.e., shares held in the holder’s own name in the records of Masimo’s transfer agent, Computershare) can find their control number on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability, and enter the virtual Annual Meeting as a “Stockholder.”

Beneficial Owners: Beneficial owners of common stock of Masimo at the close of business on March 31, 2020 (i.e., shares held in the “street name” through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee) who wish to vote their shares at the virtual Annual Meeting as a “Stockholder” must pre-register with Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 22, 2020 to obtain a control number. To pre-register, beneficial owners must first obtain a legal proxy from their bank, broker or other nominee, and send a copy of their legal proxy to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com, with the words “Legal Proxy” in the subject line. Beneficial owners will receive a confirmation e-mail from Computershare confirming their registration and will be provided a control number to enter the virtual Annual Meeting as a Stockholder. Beneficial owners who obtain a legal proxy from their bank broker or other nominee will revoke any prior instructions provided on how to vote the shares held on their behalf at the Annual Meeting. If a legal proxy is requested from a bank, broker or other nominee, they must vote at the virtual Annual Meeting in order for their vote to be counted. If they do not have a control number, they may attend as a “Guest,” but will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions at the virtual Annual Meeting.

