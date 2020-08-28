Kronos and Ultimate Software Unveil Plans to Rebrand as “UKG”

Company launches new brand identity to chart path forward as one of world’s largest cloud companies

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Ultimate Software and Kronos Incorporated today announced plans to rebrand the company. The combined company’s new name will become UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), effective October 1, 2020. Propelled by its new tagline, “Our purpose is people,” and building on 70 years of combined experience from two leaders in HR and workforce management solutions, the new UKG name builds on the strength and innovation of Ultimate Software and Kronos as well as signaling a singular, shared focus on inspiring workforces and businesses around the world.

“Our new brand, UKG, truly unites Ultimate Software and Kronos, both as a business and as people,” said Aron Ain, CEO of the joint company. “Our new brand is rooted in our combined passion and history of focusing on people at work. We believe the UKG brand represents our continued commitment to our employees, customers, and their employees—while at the same time giving us a modern new identity for our future together as one organization. Separately, Ultimate and Kronos have proven that remarkable cultures led by inspired people drive success, and now we are together as UKG, one company with people at our core.”

Drawing from decades of leadership in HCM and workforce management, UKG’s products and services drive industry-leading productivity, visibility, and workplace compliance while empowering all employees—salaried, hourly, frontline, office-based, full-time, part-time, and gig. UKG will connect employees to their work and their colleagues, develop strong leaders and teams, provide insights that promote better business outcomes, and help organizations develop people-centered HR programs and effective operations—demonstrating that, when companies focus on caring for their people, they will see more engaged employees that yield positive long-term results.

“We believe when people feel valued, they’re empowered to tap into their unique talents for the good of themselves, their company, and their communities. Our love for all things HR and workforce management is matched only by our people-centered culture,” said Ain. “Every day, our people do what they do to improve the lives of the millions of people using our solutions. Our new brand represents the people-centric innovation, warmth, and partnership our customers will experience with UKG products and services. Since our purpose is people, feedback from our own employees, customers, and prospects was the biggest driver in the decisions we made about our new brand.”

UKG will continue to bring together the best of each company’s award-winning solutions—including Workforce Dimensions, Workforce Ready, and UltiPro HCM and HR service delivery solutions—with an unwavering commitment to the employee experience and exceeding customer expectations.

