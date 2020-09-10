JETRO Showcases 15 Japanese Startups at Disrupt 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#disrupt--The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will present 15 innovative Japanese startup companies at Disrupt 2020, hosted virtually this year by TechCrunch, from September 14th to 18th, 2020. Representatives from the startups will demonstrate their products and services throughout the technology conference at the Japan Innovation Showcase Virtual Pavilion.

JETRO will also be hosting a pitch event at 10:00am on September 16th featuring: ABEJA, AMATELUS, bajii, Inc., MILE SHARE Co. Ltd., ONE ACT Inc., and Water Design Japan.

All exhibitors:

ABEJA (http://abejainc.com/en/): ABEJA helps enterprises implement AI into their business processes. They’ve worked with over 200 enterprises across manufacturing, logistics, retail and many others over the last 8 years to operationalize AI.

AMATELUS (https://swipevideo.jp/en/): AMATELUS created SwipeVideo, a new video recording technology, which allows individuals to live-stream or archive multi-angle 360° video over any web browser.

AXION RESEARCH (https://www.axionr.com/eng/): AXION Research developed AXiR Engine ® which visualizes users' health status and predicts future disease risk, and P-HARP ® which provides personalized health programs.

bajji, Inc. (https://feelyou.app/en): bajji, Inc. produced FeelYou, a self-care app that combines mood tracking with social connection.

Capy Inc. (https://www.capy.me/): Capy is the developer of "captcha 3.0" – a more appealing, intuitive, and harder to hack cybersecurity alternative to today's standard captcha software.

MediGear International Corporation (https://medigear.co.jp/en/): MediGear International - a certified startup from the Tokyo Institute of Technology - has developed a novel nanodevice-based cell starvation cancer treatment.

MILE SHARE Co., Ltd. : MileShare helps airline travelers save up to 50% by providing a marketplace where clients can buy and sell air miles easily.

mui Lab (https://mui.jp/en/): mui Lab is a design and engineering startup providing solutions with a "calm technology and design" approach that harmonizes between the human, technology, and nature.

NetSmile Inc. (https://netsmile.jp/en/): NetSmile has developed technology that automates manual data entry of complex invoices in the food, import, and export industries. Notable clients include Nestlé and Bridgestone.

ONE ACT Inc. (https://oneact.jp/): ONE ACT Inc. created PieceX, a source code marketplace and the world's first web platform with AI-based dynamic price management, to reduce the time and cost of developing new services.

Sleeek Corporation (https://www.sleeek.io/en/home): Sleeek is an early-stage startup providing subscription-based data aggregation services for software teams, that help reduce data collection and analysis time and costs.

toraru co, ltd. (http://toraru.co.jp/en/we-are/): toraru created GENCHI, a crowdsourced local experience and on-demand remote agent service, that allows users to explore the world from the comfort of their own homes.

Tsukuba Technology (https://www.tsukubatech.co.jp/index1.php.html): Tsukuba Technology develops innovative and portable non-contact inspection devices that visualize inner defects for industrial sector use.

Water Design Japan (https://en.waterdesign.tokyo/): Water Design Japan developed the world's first Ultra Fine Bubble (UFB) generator nozzle, for deep cleaning, accelerated plant growth, coating, and gas dissolution.

Zweispace Japan (http://en.zweispace.co.jp/): Zweispace provides next-level blockchain implementation for real estate, with its AI architect & appraiser "AutoCalc" and earthquake resistance measurer "Namazu."

For business and media inquiries about the exhibiting companies, or to schedule a meeting with one of the Japanese exhibitors during Disrupt 2020, contact Will Ferguson, at Will_Ferguson@jetro.go.jp. For more information about Disrupt 2020, visit https://techcrunch.com/events/disrupt-sf-2020/.

About JETRO: JETRO is the Japanese government agency responsible for promoting trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO provides support and assistance to American companies entering the Japanese market and to Japanese companies expanding overseas. JETRO was established in 1958 and has more than 70 offices around the world, including six offices in the USA. JETRO provides a wide range of services, including timely market intelligence, extensive business development support, and relevant business events, all designed to encourage business partnerships between American companies and Japan.

Will Ferguson, JETRO San Francisco; Will_Ferguson@jetro.go.jp