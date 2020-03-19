InsPro Technologies Corporation Announces Change to Location for 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders

EDDYSTONE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InsPro Technologies Corporation (OTCBB: ITCC), a leading provider of core policy administration software, today provided notice of a change in location for the Company's 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and to support the health and well-being of the Company's employees and stockholders, the Company will hold its 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast on March 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2020 can attend the virtual Special Meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ITCC2020 by using the control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Special Meeting.

About InsPro Technologies

InsPro Technologies Corporation offers InsPro Enterprise, an end-to-end, web-based policy administration system used by insurance carriers and third-party administrators. By managing the entire product and policy lifecycle on a single integrated platform, customers are afforded opportunities to accelerate new product introductions, lower costs, increase customer satisfaction and improve operational performance. InsPro’s solutions are offered through standard software licensing, as a hosted solution, or via Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery.

