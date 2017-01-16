Immersion Technology Used in Nintendo’s New Switch System

SAN JOSE — Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, has signed a multi-year agreement with Nintendo to allow Immersion to adapt its TouchSense technology to the new Nintendo Switch system. As part of the agreement, Nintendo will receive a license to Immersion’s patent portfolio.

Once it is adapted to the Nintendo Switch system, game developers will be able to use Immersion’s TouchSense software suite to design games for the Nintendo Switch system. Immersion’s TouchSense software will help developers provide immersive touch-based gaming controls to players around the world.

Game developers have long known that adding the sense of touch to games heightens the experience and keeps players engaged. Recent research shows that utilizing haptics technology in the gaming experience increases satisfaction and enjoyment during gameplay. With the Nintendo Switch system, game developers can now leverage the sense of touch, providing game players an incredible tactile experience that isn’t currently available on any other game system.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with Nintendo to bring Immersion’s TouchSense technology to their customers,” said Vic Viegas, CEO of Immersion. “Nintendo sets the bar with their gaming systems, and adding advanced touch effects will give them an additional edge in delivering an incredible gaming experience to their customers.”

The new Nintendo Switch goes on sale for $299 in the U.S. on March 3. The system is a hybrid console that lets you dock to your TV and then undock for portable use on a 6.2-inch LCD screen.