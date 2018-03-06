Google Doodle Celebrates Gabriel Marquez

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 91st birthday of author Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

The Doodle depicts the city of Macondo, brought to life by the Colombian author, journalist, and Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez (affectionately known as Gabo throughout Latin America) in his book, One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Born in Aracataca, Colombia, Gabo is considered one of the most significant authors of the 20th century. In his long literary career, he penned over 25 books, transporting readers into a world of magical realism where they find themselves in the lush, humid tropics — moldering into solitude or being slowly consumed by the throes of passion.

Gabo’s keen sense of political activism and courage also allowed him to author a number of non-fictional works that eloquently document the times that he lived in, News of a Kidnapping being among the most famous of these.