Fuji Electric Announces Launch of Ultra Sonic Flow Meter for Steam

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SteamFlowMeasurementDevice--Fuji Electric Corp. of America is pleased to announce the launch of our new UltraSonic Flow Meter for Steam now available for shipment. The FSJ/FSX series demonstrates Fuji Electric’s EMS (Energy Management Solution) by "Visualization", "Recognition" and "Optimization".

Fuji Electric designed the FSJ/FSX series ultrasonic flow meters for steam with effective energy measurement without pressure loss. It installs easily without the need of stopping the process or cutting pipe, measures very low flow rates down to zero, utilizes noise eliminating frame to ensure accurate measurements without interference and offers less maintenance costs due to no moving parts.

“The new UltraSonic Flow Meter for Steam was developed with high-sensitivity and new noise reduction technologies to allow us to measure saturated steam flow rate at very low pressures from 14.5 psig and high-temperatures up to 356 degrees fahrenheit. Mass Flow rates can also be calculated by known density or from outside pressure and temperature input,” states Jeff Rainey, Instrumentation and Control Sales Manager.

The new series of ultrasonic flow meters for steam join the current product lines of ultrasonic flow meters for fluids and air all designed with efficiency and optimization offering accurate measuring.

Learn more about the new Ultrasonic Flow Meter for Steam and the complete line of Instrumentation and Control products available from Fuji Electric.

Fuji Electric Corp. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has been responsible for sales and distribution of the company’s products since 1970. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. began developing power electronics equipment in 1923, and is a global leader in industrial products ranging from semiconductors, HMIs, contactors, relays, and power generation equipment to AC drives and uninterruptible power supply systems. For more information, please visit https://americas.fujielectric.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

