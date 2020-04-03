F5 Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Report, Conference Call and Webcast

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Monday, April 27, 2020 following the market close. In conjunction with the announcement, F5 will host a live conference call and webcast to review the quarter’s results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Live Webcast / Call Access

The live webcast will be accessible via the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

The live conference call can be accessed as follows:

866-209-3822 (US & Canada) or +1-647-689-5683 (International)

Passcode: F5

Please call in 5 minutes prior to the 4:30 p.m. ET scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection

Replay Information

Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations portion of F5’s website Available until July 27, 2020 Replay Via Phone: 800-585-8367 (US & Canada) or +1-416-621-4642 (International) Use Conference ID: 4376395 Available April 27, 2020 through April 28, 2020

About F5

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) powers applications from development through their entire lifecycle, across any multi-cloud environment, so our customers—enterprise businesses, service providers, governments, and consumer brands—can deliver differentiated, high-performing, and secure digital experiences. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @f5networks on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

