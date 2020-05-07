Earnin Unveils Tip Yourself – A New Way to Build Savings in the Earnin App

First Community-Supported Financial Platform Offers New Ways to Save

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnin, the leader in innovative solutions to some of the world’s toughest financial problems, today unveiled Tip Yourself, a new kind of savings tool in the Earnin app. Tip Yourself makes saving money rewarding and social - helping people achieve savings goals by encouraging them to reward themselves for their accomplishments and to support each other. Tip Yourself is FDIC insured, and available immediately in the Earnin app with no mandatory fees, alongside the company’s other tools such as Cash Out, Health Aid and Balance Shield. Click here to get the Earnin app.

“Tip Yourself is changing the way people think about saving money in a similar way to how Cash Out changed the way people think about the pay cycle. We’ve designed Tip Yourself to make it possible for anyone to save towards their financial goals and support each other while doing it,” said Ram Palaniappan, Founder and CEO of Earnin. “We believe that our community is looking for new ways to achieve financial security, and creating a tool that helps them save easily is an important part of that. Tip Yourself will help Earnin community members put more money aside for the future.”

Earnin’s Tip Yourself product is based on a stand-alone app of the same name, which Earnin acquired in 2019. The new Tip Yourself is now an integrated part of the Earnin app with new features and functionality, including an all-new user interface, Earnin’s Lightning Speed fast transfer and a new “AutoSave” automated savings feature. Earnin will support the stand-alone app until June 30, at which time the stand-alone app will be discontinued and all accounts will be refunded. Tip Yourself founders Josh Feinberg and Mike Lenz have joined Earnin to lead savings product initiatives at the company.

How Tip Yourself Works1

● Rethinking Savings: Tip Yourself is a new kind of savings tool that lets Earnin Community members save money in “Tip Jars” that they set up for specific goals like a trip, home improvement projects or a rainy day fund.

● Small is Good: Community members tip themselves as a reward for small accomplishments throughout the day - a great work out, finishing up a project or sticking to a diet. They can set aside an amount that works for them.

● Share and Support: They can then share their reasons for tipping with the rest of the app’s community and offer support to others who tip - congratulating them on their accomplishments or simply for putting aside money toward savings.

● Automate it for Set and Forget Functionality: Community members can also set up an AutoSave recurring tip that transfers money to a Tip Jar automatically on payday.

● Enjoy the Reward: When members meet a savings goal or have an emergency expense, they can then withdraw money set aside in their Tip Jars and transfer it back to their bank.

About Earnin

Earnin is a community-supported financial platform with a suite of tools that let people take control of their financial future. Earnin started out by solving one of the greatest – and least discussed – inequities in the American financial system: the practice of employers paying workers bi-weekly. Earnin's core product, Cash Out, allows people to access the pay they've already earned. There are no loans or hidden costs. People tip what they choose. Other products include: Balance Shield, which helps prevent overdrafts, a financial calendar that helps people budget and schedule payments, and Health Aid, a service that negotiates unpaid medical bills without charging mandatory fees.

Current funding partners include: Andreessen Horowitz, Matrix Partners, Ribbit Capital, Felicis Ventures and March Capital.

Disclaimer: Lightning Speed may not be available to all Community Members. Cash Outs may take up to thirty minutes, actual transfer speed will depend on your bank connection. Tip Yourself is a 0% Annual Percentage Yield and $0 monthly fee service*.2 For more information visit https://www.earnin.com/privacyandterms#tipyourself

1 You shouldn’t have to pay to save. Tip Yourself is a 0% Annual Percentage Yield and $0 monthly fee service. For more information visit https://www.earnin.com/privacyandterms#tipyourself

