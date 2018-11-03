Deliv Delivers $40 Million Series C

MENLO PARK — Deliv, which provides crowdsourced delivery to some of the nation’s top retailers across 35 markets and 1,400 cities, announced that Google and Clayton Venture Partners — the venture capital arm of Enterprise Holdings — have joined its group of investors as part of its recent $40 million Series C funding round. Existing investors, including UPS, General Catalyst Partners, The Macerich Company, PivotNorth Capital, RPM Ventures, and Upfront Ventures, also participated in the round.

Deliv’s Series C brings together a broad base of leading technology, automotive, transportation, mall REITs, and logistics companies.

“The backing by our new and existing strategic investors highlights the fact that Deliv is at the forefront of megatrends connecting the world’s largest industries,” said Daphne Carmeli, founder and CEO of Deliv. “We embrace the challenge of creating the future of last mile logistics with the support of this unparalleled group of strategic investors. Deliv will continue to push boundaries and redefine the notion of convenience.”

Same day delivery is expected to explode to $55 billion in GMV in the US within the next five years, according to Business Insider Intelligence. Deliv is driving this massive shift to local same day delivery, powering over 5,000 retailers and businesses, including many of the nation’s top omnichannel retailers such as Walmart, Macy’s, Best Buy, and The Home Depot. Deliv also partners with leading shopping platforms like Google Shopping Actions and Farfetch, and e-commerce pure plays including FreshDirect, Plated, and The Bouqs Co as well as B2B companies and small businesses across the country.