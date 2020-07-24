BusinessWire

COVID-19 Impacts: Shared Services Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 17% through 2020-2024 | Cost Reduction and Increasing Business Efficiency to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalSharedServicesMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the shared services market and it is poised to grow by $ 152.38 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cost reduction and increasing business efficiency have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges around the implementation of SSCs, concerns over SLAs, and IT security risks might hamper the market growth.

Shared Services Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Shared Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • F And A
    • IT
    • SCM
    • HR
    • CRM
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Shared Services Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shared services market report covers the following areas:

  • Shared Services Market size
  • Shared Services Market trends
  • Shared Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies the digital transformation of SSCs as one of the prime reasons driving the shared services market growth during the next few years.

Shared Services Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the shared services market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the shared services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Shared Services Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist shared services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the shared services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the shared services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shared services market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • F and A - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SCM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • HR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • CRM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver- Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Capgemini SE
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Genpact Ltd.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

