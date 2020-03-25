Company Profile for HighWire
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighWire is a global provider of digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.
Born out of Stanford University and now celebrating its 25th year, HighWire is backed by Stanford and private equity firm Accel-KKR, recently listed as the top founder-friendly investors for entrepreneurial partnership. This combination of deep digital understanding, academic expertise and strong financial backing makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers.
Company:
HighWire
Headquarters Address:
15575-A Los Gatos Blvd
Los Gatos, CA 95032
Main Telephone:
1-888-849-9323
Website:
|
Type of Organization:
|
Private
Industry:
|
Software
Key Executives:
CEO: Tim Bacci
Public Relations
|
Contact:
Natalie Guest
Phone:
01273 722222
Email:
|
Office Manager
|
Contact:
Amy Mosher
Phone:
1-888-849-9323
Email: