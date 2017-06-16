Common Networks Secures $7 Million for Suburban Broadband

SAN FRANCISCO – Common Networks, a software-driven wireless internet service provider, has secured $7 million in Series A funding from Eclipse Ventures and Lux Capital. The company had previously raised $2.3 million in Seed Round funding in 2016 led by Eclipse.

Demonstrated by a successful launch of service to residents of Alameda, Common Networks delivers high speed last-mile wireless internet access to suburban neighborhoods using software-defined networking (SDN) to manage the network’s peer-to-peer architecture and maximize customer performance.

The vast majority of Americans struggle with slow and unreliable internet service, particularly in suburban areas, with 62 percent of households in monopoly broadband markets. The U.S. has an average speed of 15Mbps, a shocking number when you consider that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defines less than 25Mbps stream speed to be “unserved” and 25-99Mbps to be “underserved.” Common Networks delivers speeds of more than 100 Mbps for a flat fee of $50 per month with no contract necessary. There are no installation or equipment fees and tax is included in the $50.

“Current legacy internet service providers are slow, expensive and unreliable. With the increasing number of connected devices and experiences, the need for a new option in last-mile internet connectivity has grown more apparent,” said Lior Susan, Founder and Partner at Eclipse Ventures. “Common Networks’ demonstrated groundbreaking yet elegant solution provides high-speed broadband home wireless without the problems of reliability and customer support so pervasive with legacy internet service providers.”

Common Networks uses proprietary software to build a strong wireless internet infrastructure without the typically prohibitive cost associated with setting up service in suburban density areas. The technology approach is similar to the software-defined networking methodology used by modern data centers, where complex and intelligent software is layered on top of inexpensive wireless hardware for superior performance and reliability. Common Networks’ custom routing protocol and distributed monitoring system continuously ensures every customer gets the fastest and most reliable path to the internet.

“While my previous internet connection was fine, Common’s speeds turned out to be faster. And even better, the Common customer service for installation and any maintenance was pleasant, a stark contrast to the teeth-pulling I experience with big providers,” said Alameda resident Misha Chellam. “When I moved to Alameda, a friend mentioned that there was this new internet provider I could try. I expected that since it was brand new, I might be trading a bit of reliability for humanness and customer support. As it turns out, I get service that is not only super friendly, but also super reliable.”