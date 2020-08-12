Cepton Promotes Dr. T. R. Ramachandran to Chief Marketing Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#adas--Cepton Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions, announced the promotion of Dr. T. R. Ramachandran to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the CMO, Ramachandran will take on an expanded role to advance Cepton’s product and corporate marketing efforts as well as business development activities. He will continue to report to Dr. Jun Pei, co-founder and CEO of Cepton.

“Over the past year, Cepton has become a leader in the lidar world and TR has been at the forefront of enabling this transformation,” said Dr. Pei. “Combining his passion for the technology and his excellent skills in marketing and business development, TR has significantly advanced customer engagements worldwide for our game-changing lidar products and solutions. He has also taken a leadership role in helping shape the evolution of Cepton from a startup to a mature company supporting large OEMs. As Cepton’s CMO, he will continue these efforts and push us to greater levels of success.”

Ramachandran brings to his new position over twenty-two years of experience in the technology industry, including leading global product launches and marketing activities. Prior to joining Cepton in July 2019 as Executive Vice President of Marketing, he was the Vice President of Product Management at Velodyne. His deep experience in the lidar industry extends across several key markets including autonomous vehicles (AV), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), intelligent transportation systems (ITS), smart spaces and more. Among his prior roles, he also served as a Vice President at LSI and helped pave the way for its acquisition by Broadcom (Avago) in 2014.

“As a 4-year old startup, Cepton is now indisputably one of the top lidar suppliers in the world and it’s been gratifying to work with the great team at Cepton to bring our solutions to market,” said Ramachandran. “We’ve expanded Cepton’s direct presence in several major markets and advanced deep collaborations with automotive Tier 1s, system integration partners and distributors to successfully expand Cepton’s global reach. We also continue to attract top talent from competitors and recently announced the appointments of three lidar industry veterans to continue our global expansion. I am looking forward to working with Cepton’s leadership team to take us to new heights.”

