Celebrating 70 Years, Kenco Marks Anniversary with Brand Refresh

Updated logo and website highlight brand legacy and continued focus on innovation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--70 years ago, Kenco Logistics, North America's leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, was founded to provide quality warehouse management services. Kenco has since expanded into a fully integrated 3PL services provider offering distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, transportation, and material handling equipment solutions. Across its suite of services, Kenco leverages best-in-class technology and innovation to drive increased value for its customers. Today, Kenco celebrates its longevity and continued support of the transportation and supply chain industry after seven decades.

70 Years of Success

“ We are extremely proud of Kenco's rich history and our continued dedication to the future of the supply chain through innovation,” said Denis Reilly, President and CEO of Kenco Logistics. “ As we reflect on the past seven decades, we maintain our commitment to providing customers with creative solutions and outstanding service.”

Kenco has consistently been recognized for its industry leadership, receiving awards from customers, organizations, and publications. Recently the company was named the third-ranked 3PL in Inbound Logistics' 2020 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards. In the past two years, Kenco has also enhanced its service offerings in transportation and eCommerce, as well as expanded its Innovation Lab to include a 10,000 square foot testing lab operating in a warehouse.

Over the past 70 years, the logistics industry has changed dramatically; as the industry continues to adapt to evolving demands and technology, Kenco is at the forefront of innovation, with the expertise and agility to move at the speed of today’s businesses.

Updated Logo and Website

Evolution has been a vital part of the seven decades of success, and this brand refresh further highlights that commitment to progress. The new logo reinforces Kenco's heritage while presenting an updated look and feel that reflects the company today and its continued journey of innovation. The logo is a visual representation of all of Kenco's valued employees who oversee systems and execute processes and their place within the entire logistics industry. Alongside the logo, the new website more clearly shows the full scope of Kenco's solutions and the impact the company makes in serving the supply chain by providing logistics services for critical items.

“ Our new website reflects the company we are today – agile, innovative, and committed to providing value-added solutions for our customers,” Reilly added. “ Whether on warehouse floors, driving trucks, or engaging with our customers to better address their needs, Kenco's associates bring our brand to life every day."

To experience the updated Kenco website and logo, visit https://www.kencogroup.com.

About Kenco

Kenco provides integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling services, real estate management, and information technology—all engineered for Operational Excellence. Woman-owned and financially strong, Kenco has built lasting customer relationships for 70 years. Kenco's focus is on common sense solutions that drive uncommon value. Also, connect with Kenco on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the Kenco Blog.

