Carta Valued at $1.7 Billion With $300 Million Round

Carta has raised $300 million in a Series E round that gives the company a valuation of $1.7 billion.

The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, and also includes Lightspeed Venture Partners and Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments.

Marc Andreessen will be joining Carta’s Board of Directors.

The company plans to use the funding to expand liquidity across its entire network. Carta was founded in 2012 and based in Palo Alto with six other offices including Rio de Janeiro.

Carta helps private companies, public companies, and investors manage their capitalization (cap) tables, valuations, investments, and equity plans. Cap tables show how much equity and ownership a company has among founders, investors and employees.

More than 11,000 companies and 700,000 shareholders (investors and employees) are now on Carta.

Carta also offer full-service fund administration to venture capital firms which it launched in 2018 and already has $9 billion in assets under administration. In total, Carta has $575 billion in funds under management in its entire network.