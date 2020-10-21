Captain “Sully” Sullenberger, Erin Brockovich and John McAvoy Help Business to Prepare for Success in a Post-pandemic World

SafetyCulture Summit 2020: From Surviving to Thriving

18 November 2020 | 10:00AM – 2:30PM EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2020 was a year of survival for many industries as COVID-19 impacted organizations of all sizes. To help businesses prepare for 2021, global technology company SafetyCulture is bringing together some of the sharpest and innovative minds for a virtual event: SafetyCulture Summit 2020: From Surviving to Thriving.

The international lineup of high profile personalities will reveal key lessons targeted to business operators as they look towards 2021. For many professionals, threats such as closures, onsite outbreaks, and waning consumer confidence remain top of mind. Attendees will be inspired with a series of keynote speakers plus breakout sessions discussing inside stories from leading businesses and new technologies.

Commenting on the event, Luke Anear, CEO and Founder of SafetyCulture, said:

“This event will provide businesses with the opportunity to learn from unique perspectives and individuals who are masters of adaptation. Between them, our speakers have faced emergency landings, outer space, prison, adversaries, and more. Now is the time to draw on diverse experiences after such an unexpected year. Due to COVID-19, businesses are experiencing the biggest changes in operations since World War II. It's time to think differently about standard processes and procedures.

“Above all else, we want to inspire people after a difficult 2020 and show how adversity often breeds innovation and growth. Most businesses adopted new practices this year in a rush; now is a chance to reflect on how this groundwork can be optimised so teams can do their best work. The lessons and developments from this period will change industries forever.”

SafetyCulture Summit 2020: Speaker Lineup

Captain “Sully” Sullenberger | 208 Seconds: A Lifetime of Lessons

Best known for serving as the Captain of US Airways Flight 1549 where he guided his aircraft to an emergency water landing in New York City’s Hudson River, Captain Sullenberger has dedicated his entire adult life to crisis and risk management, resilience, and high performance in organizations.

Erin Brockovich | Superman’s Not Coming – So What?

Erin Brockovich is an iconic environmental activist, a New York Times Bestselling Author and the real life inspiration for both the Oscar winning film, Erin Brockovich and upcoming TV series Rebel. She continues to spread her inspiring message through her books, podcast and speaking.

John McAvoy | From Iron Bars to Iron Man

Once one of the most wanted men in Britain, McAvoy was a high-profile armed robber serving life in prison at age 24, where he found redemption through the power of sport. Having broken both British and World records in prison, he is now forging a new life as an endurance athlete.

Plus fireside chats:

The Sky Is Not The Limit: A Conversation with Captain Scott Kelly

Captain Scott Kelly is a retired NASA astronaut who commanded the International Space Station and was the first person to complete a year in space. His memoir, Endurance: My Year in Space and Our Journey to Mars, is a New York Times best-seller.

The Art of Risk in Sport and Entertainment: A Conversation with Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia

Craig Tiley is the CEO of Tennis Australia and Director of the annual Australian Open. He is credited with transforming the Open into Australia’s largest and most successful international sporting event watched by over one billion people worldwide. In his six years at the helm, TA's revenues have more than doubled, from AU$160mn to over $450mn. This accelerated growth was achieved by diversifying opportunities, transforming digital and taking some big risks which have all led to big rewards.

SafetyCulture Summit 2020 will be hosted by David Brown, the journalist behind Business Wars and Business Wars Daily. The podcast host has interviewed hundreds of leaders, inventors, investors and executives to understand what drives companies to new heights.

Attendees will also hear from the event host, SafetyCulture - a global safety technology company which helps to streamline operations and foster high performing, safer workplaces – and its sister-company EdApp, an award-winning mobile training solution. The companies closely collaborated across 2020 to find ways to support businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.

Customers of SafetyCulture and EdApp include the likes of GE, IKEA, Toyota, Marriott, Mars, Colgate and Lowes. Selected SafetyCulture and EdApp customers will join the summit to discuss how technology and new practices have supported their operations.

About SafetyCulture

SafetyCulture is a global technology company which supports businesses to do their best work everyday. Its adaptive, mobile-first products help to streamline operations and foster high performing, safer workplaces. Its flagship product, iAuditor, is used by more than 26,000 organisations in nearly every industry to optimise processes and performance. The technology empowers teams to perform checks, report issues, collect on-the-ground data and communicate fluidly. In 2020, iAuditor was named winner of Best SaaS for Health and Safety or Risk Management at the SaaS Awards.

About SafetyCulture Summit 2020: From Surviving to Thriving

SafetyCulture Summit 2020 will help organisations prepare for success in a post-pandemic world. The event will explore fast adaptation, innovation and how businesses can capitalise on recent shifts in business operations to grow rapidly into 2021. SafetyCulture Summit 2020 is the ultimate virtual event for leaders and innovators in operations, safety, risk, and quality.

