Bradley W. Johnson Appointed General Counsel of Fuel Tech

WARRENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that Bradley W. Johnson, 55, formerly Assistant General Counsel of Fuel Tech, has been elected Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Fuel Tech effective October 1, 2020. Mr. Johnson succeeds Albert G. Grigonis, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, who is retiring on September 30, 2020 after 17 years of service to the Company.

Mr. Johnson joined Fuel Tech in 2008, serving as Corporate Counsel until December 2009, and thereafter as Assistant General Counsel. Prior to joining Fuel Tech, Mr. Johnson counseled clients in private practice where he gained extensive experience representing companies in a variety of matters including securities law, intellectual property, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Johnson received his B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley and his J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

