Beautiful.ai Raises $11 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Beautiful.AI, a startup which uses artificial intelligence to automate the visual design process, has raised $11 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Trinity Ventures, with participation from existing investors Shasta Ventures and First Round Capital, bringing the company’s total capital raised to date to over $16 million.

Karan Mehandru, General Partner at Trinity Ventures, will join Beautiful.AI’s Board of Directors.

Launched earlier this year, Beautiful.AI’s presentation tool brings great design to all with AI-powered expert systems that automate design and layout. Beautiful.AI frees users to focus on their ideas and stories instead of worrying about aesthetics or design, enabling them to create stunning professional-looking presentations with ease.

“Good communication is all about telling a great story. Today, more than ever, those stories are told visually–yet most people don’t have the skill, time or resources to create and design presentations, infographics, websites and videos using traditional tools,” said Mitch Grasso, CEO of Beautiful.AI. “Beautiful.AI does the design work for you with so little effort that you can create visual materials that tell your story beautifully and effectively.”

“The Beautiful.AI team understands the pain of every person who has struggled to tell a compelling story via a slide presentation,” said Karan Mehandru, General Partner, Trinity Ventures. “Beautiful.AI’s product delivers functionality, usability and personality in a package that truly wows the end user. It is one of the most compelling product experiences I’ve seen in over a decade! We are thrilled to back Mitch and his team, and we are excited by the enthusiastic response from users across the globe who are experiencing the product’s magic.”

Beautiful.AI features and benefits include:

● Slides that design themselves – Developers of the world’s first technology of its kind, Beautiful.AI knows the rules of great design and applies heuristic techniques to build beautiful slides that respond to content in real-time, automatically adjusting the layout as needed to ensure visually stunning and consistent results.

● Animations – Animations make storytelling more effective, but they’re difficult to build, so most people don’t bother trying. With Beautiful.AI, animations are automatically applied to the work in a meaningful and impactful way.

● Less Is More – Great design requires restraint, and with presentations, less is definitely more. By constraining the amount of content on each slide, Beautiful.AI leaves room for stunning imagery that boosts message impact and keeps the audience engaged.

● Images Matter – Beautiful.AI offers a rich assortment of royalty-free images, icons and logos readily available and searchable for users. This keeps slides visually consistent and helps users stay focused on content creation without having to open new tabs; search the web; or resize, cut or paste images.