Avalara to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ross Tennenbaum, will present at the Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference.
- When: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)
- Webcast: investor.avalara.com; archived replay to be made available for a limited time on this website
About Avalara, Inc.
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.
