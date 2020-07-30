BusinessWire

Astrella™ Will Provide Access to Tapestry’s OnTap Database to Support Private Companies Expanding Internationally

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Astrella™ Will Provide Access to Tapestry’s OnTap Database to Support Private Companies Expanding Internationally

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AST Private Company Solutions™ (PCS) today announced a strategic partnership with leading global legal services firm Tapestry Compliance, based in the UK. Astrella capitalization (cap) table and ownership data management clients will now be able to benefit from the preferred partnership, providing access to the OnTap database for an additional fee.


Astrella is a transformative technology supporting unlisted companies worldwide to track their ownership data and provide access to shareholders and employees. The SaaS solution brings together innovative private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics, and is built with an API-based ecosystem supporting leading partners like Tapestry Compliance.

The OnTap database provides 24/7 access to key legal and tax information in over 140+ countries to help companies operate their global employee share plans, as well as useful resources and training materials.

“Unlisted companies are growing quickly internationally and need just as much support as much larger, listed firms,” said Janet Cooper, Founder of Tapestry Compliance. “We recognize Astrella’s clients need access to economical information quickly. Our OnTap system provides growing companies with the information they need enabling them to understand the challenges and requirements to operate as an international company.”

Adds AST PCS President Carine Schneider, “I’ve worked with Janet, Bob and their team for years and know they provide practical and helpful advice in setting up global stock plans for large and small companies. Working with a team with such extensive experience is a benefit to all Astrella client companies. With access to the OnTap database, companies can quickly understand their legal and tax requirements before hiring employees in new countries. Should a company need further help in any location, the Tapestry team is able to provide that support.”

About Tapestry Compliance

Tapestry brings together experience and expertise to provide insight-driven global solutions. Tapestry was founded in 2011 by Janet Cooper OBE and Bob Grayson. Janet was a partner at Linklaters law firm for over 20 years and the global head of the employee share plans department. Bob is a former in-house counsel at Shell, managing global compliance for 100,000+ employees. The firm brings together the expertise of a London law firm and the practicalities of managing major global projects. Tapestry is working with some of the largest global companies in the world, advising on their international incentives, share plans and new incentives, and dealing with their global compliance. For more information, visit: www.tapestrycompliance.com

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an affiliate of AST and is focused on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans and to connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow, and provide access to investors, advisors and employees. For more information, visit astrella.com.


Contacts

Lorna Parkin
Tapestry Compliance Limited
+44 (0)747 964 6403
Lorna.Parkin@Tapestrycompliance.com

Heather Dopson
AST PCS
+1-650-272-4560
hdopson@astfinancial.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

HEICO Corporation Increases the Semi-Annual Cash Dividend by 14% and Sets the Annual Meeting and Record Date

Posted on Author Business Wire

HOLLYWOOD, FL. & MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 14% increase in the semi-annual cash dividend to $0.08 per share from $0.07 per share, payable on both classes of …
BusinessWire

Twilio Named One Of America’s Most JUST Companies By Forbes And Just Capital

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company recognized for creating a diverse and inclusive workplace and protecting customer privacy
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies of 2020, a…
BusinessWire

Top Apple Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019: The Latest AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad & MacBook Savings Researched by Save Bubble

Posted on Author Business Wire

Compare Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on the iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch Series, iPad Air (2019), MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro, iPod Touch & Apple TV 4K devices
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Black Friday & Cyber…