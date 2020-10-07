Alyce Appoints New Chief Operating Officer, Emily Glass, to Strengthen Executive Leadership Team

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alyce, the personal gifting platform, has announced the appointment of Emily Glass as Chief Operating Officer, effective as of September 14th, 2020. Glass joins the team from Datto where she was formerly their Customer Experience Officer and Chief Product Officer. In this new role, Glass will help Alyce scale in their next pivotal phase of growth.

“The timing is perfect. Emily brings years of proven experience leading teams, product development, and instilling operational programs that have driven rapid growth with some of the most recognized and innovative tech companies along the east coast,” said Greg Segall, founder and CEO of Alyce. “We’ve had an unprecedented year of growth, market recognition and most importantly, our customers are achieving strong results and important business outcomes with our unique approach to help create personal bonds with everyone they do business with. I’m super excited to have Emily join Alyce, and add her voice, diverse experience, and deep expertise to our leadership team.”

“What attracted me to Alyce was how the company infused its culture and core philosophy into the foundation of the PX platform; always be giving, recipient first mindset and power of choice,” said Emily Glass, COO of Alyce. “At the root of our solution is the ability to solve problems at scale, addressing real business challenges, without ever feeling impersonal and that’s refreshing. Alyce has taken a unique and forward-thinking approach by creating a pure SaaS solution to remove the complex workflows and logistics found in traditional direct mail.”

As Alyce’s Chief Operating Officer, Glass will be responsible for leading all teams tasked with scaling Alyce’s operating model and for building a product that reflects the company’s focus on their newly created category - Personal Experience. She’ll also be a key member of the Executive Leadership team and provide transformational leadership across the organization to further penetrate the market.

Glass brings a unique combination of operational and technical savvy to Alyce along with extensive product and customer experience. Prior to being acquired by Datto, Glass was an executive at Backupify, leading Product, Design and Customer Care. She holds a Masters of Art Education from Boston University and a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from McGill University.

Beyond her professional expertise, Glass has an eclectic set of #5to9™ interests and passions that she brings to the company. She enjoys painting with her children, playing violin, and having grown up in Montreal, she is fluent in French.

About Alyce

Alyce is a Personal Experience (PX) platform that helps enterprise sales, marketing, and customer success teams create personal bonds with everyone they do business with through one-to-one gifting. Alyce bridges the physical and digital marketing worlds to help enterprises better engage prospects, customers, and employees while delivering measurable results. Alyce is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA.

