AirSelfie to Exhibit at CES 2020

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2020/airselfie/


AirSelfie

Sands, Halls A-D - 42370

CES 2020
Jan 7 - 10, 2020
Las Vegas, NV, US

http://airselfiecamera.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AirselfieCamera

https://twitter.com/AirselfieCamera

https://www.linkedin.com/company/airselfie/

About AirSelfie

AirSelfie pocket-sized aerial cameras are the easiest, most convenient and fun way to take stunning HD photos and 1080p video hands-free from the air wherever you go. Featuring both user-friendly app control or autonomous flying without a smartphone or remote control connection, AirSelfie aerial cameras capture your life while you remain completely immersed in your adventures. This year at CES AirSelfie will launch 2 exciting new innovative aerial cameras: AIR PIX+ and AIR DUO to complement the popular AirSelfie AIR PIX.


PR Contact
Matthew Hirsch
matt@thedooronline.com