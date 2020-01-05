AirSelfie to Exhibit at CES 2020
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2020/airselfie/
|
Company:
|
AirSelfie
|
Booth/Stand:
|
Sands, Halls A-D - 42370
|
Event:
|
CES 2020
|
Web:
|
Facebook:
|
Twitter:
|
LinkedIn:
About AirSelfie
AirSelfie pocket-sized aerial cameras are the easiest, most convenient and fun way to take stunning HD photos and 1080p video hands-free from the air wherever you go. Featuring both user-friendly app control or autonomous flying without a smartphone or remote control connection, AirSelfie aerial cameras capture your life while you remain completely immersed in your adventures. This year at CES AirSelfie will launch 2 exciting new innovative aerial cameras: AIR PIX+ and AIR DUO to complement the popular AirSelfie AIR PIX.
Contacts
PR Contact
Matthew Hirsch
matt@thedooronline.com