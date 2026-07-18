Spectro Cloud Scores $100 Million Series D

SAN JOSE — Spectro Cloud, a provider of AI infrastructure management software, has raised more than $100 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with strategic participation from AMD Ventures, Ericsson, LG Technology Ventures, and Maximus. The new funding brings Spectro Cloud’s total capital raised to $260 million and will accelerate the company’s mission to help enterprises, public sector organizations, neoclouds and sovereign clouds build and operate production AI infrastructure with greater control over cost, security and governance.

Organizations are spending billions on AI silicon and compute capacity. But silicon alone does not create AI outcomes. It takes software to turn raw compute into governed, production-ready AI infrastructure — and that software stack is complex to deploy, secure, govern and operate at scale. As inference becomes a core production workload at scale, teams must control cost, improve utilization, enforce governance and preserve flexibility across distributed environments.

Spectro Cloud is built for this moment. Its PaletteAI platform gives platform teams and cloud providers a single operating model to build, govern, operate and scale AI infrastructure — from GPU clusters and AI factories to distributed inference. The platform combines full-stack lifecycle management with portability across environments, multi-silicon support and multi-model flexibility, helping customers get to production faster without locking into a single vendor, stack or operating model.

“Silicon is the starting point for AI infrastructure, but software is what turns that infrastructure into business outcomes,” said Tenry Fu, CEO and co-founder of Spectro Cloud. “No two customers are starting from the same place — some are modernizing legacy infrastructure, some are scaling edge or Kubernetes operations, and others are building AI factories, sovereign clouds or neocloud services. Spectro Cloud gives them one consistent platform to manage that complexity, preserve choice across silicon and models, and adopt AI faster without losing control.”

“Infrastructure is becoming one of the largest bottlenecks to production AI adoption,” said Mike Reilly, a Managing Director from Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. “Spectro Cloud impresses with its ability to help customers deploy AI across heterogeneous infrastructure while maintaining the flexibility, governance and operational control that complex organizations require. As AI moves into production at scale, a consistent management platform will be essential for scaling these workloads.”

The Series D funding will help Spectro Cloud accelerate three strategic priorities:

Product: Expand PaletteAI capabilities that help customers get more value from AI infrastructure by improving utilization, controlling token costs and governing AI environments at scale.

Go to market: Expand adoption across enterprises, public sector organizations, neoclouds and sovereign clouds, with additional focus on Europe, the Middle East and APJ/APAC, where cloud providers are racing to bring AI services to market faster and move up the stack.

Ecosystem: Deepen partnerships across the AI infrastructure stack, building on Spectro Cloud’s momentum with silicon, hardware, systems integrator and distribution partners.

AMD’s strategic investment underscores a market shift: as inference workloads scale, AI infrastructure must be operated as a production platform, not a collection of isolated compute resources. Customers need a consistent way to operate AI infrastructure while preserving flexibility across silicon and models.

“As AI moves into production, inference is becoming one of the most important drivers of infrastructure demand,” said Patrick Rundell of AMD Ventures. “Spectro Cloud’s platform approach addresses a critical challenge for enterprises deploying production inference workloads at scale, and we’re pleased to support the company’s next phase of growth.”

The Series D funding builds on Spectro Cloud’s traction across infrastructure modernization, edge operations and AI infrastructure. Customers such as T-Mobile, Airbus and the U.S. Air Force use Spectro Cloud to manage mission-critical infrastructure across enterprise and public sector environments. Spectro Cloud is also helping customers modernize legacy infrastructure, including VM migration initiatives involving tens of thousands of virtual machines.

Spectro Cloud is also seeing momentum in distributed edge operations, where customers across restaurants, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and defense are deploying infrastructure across large physical footprints. Customers such as Yum! Brands use Spectro Cloud to support digital experiences today and AI-enabled operations over time.