San Francisco Police Arrest Suspects in Retail Theft

On September 12, 2024, at 3:46 p.m., San Francisco Police officers and investigators participating in a city-wide operation with investigators from the Daly City Police Department, worked together to locate, conduct surveillance, and apprehend a known organized retail burglary crew and their vehicle.  The suspects have committed numerous burglaries in the city and county of San Francisco and San Mateo County.  The loss of the burglaries is estimated to be more than 100 thousand dollars by the retail businesses.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of the 3200 block of 20th Avenue when they observed the suspect vehicle travel to two different shopping malls in San Mateo County. When the suspect vehicle arrived at a mall on the unit block of Serramonte Center in Daly City, two occupants exited the vehicle and were subsequently taken into custody while entering the mall.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and a short time later, was located by SFPD City-Wide Street Crimes Units in the area of 16th Street and Bryant Street with two occupants. Both were taken into custody without incident. A search of that vehicle yielded a firearm and stolen merchandise.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators developed probable cause to arrest 22-year-old male, Jeremiah Sledge of San Francisco, 18-year-old male, Julian Gacutan of South San Francisco, 18-year-old male, Rahjon Brown of San Francisco, and 25-year-old female, Marreanna Variste of San Francisco.  Sledge, Gacutan, Brown, and Variste were all transported to the Daly City Police Department for booking.

The suspect vehicle was towed for further investigation.

