News

Police Arrest Two for Thefts at Ulta Beauty Stores

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Police Arrest Two for Thefts at Ulta Beauty Stores

Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department found a trio of crooks tied to 35 thefts from Ulta Beauty stores across the Bay Area that stole more than $45,000 in beauty products.

The Sheriff’s Retail Theft Task Force, in partnership with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, connected the suspects to thefts in City of Cupertino, City of San José, City of Sunnyvale, and City of Campbell. Their spree also targeted Target and The Home Depot locations from Placer County to Monterey County and several other Bay Area counties in between.

A search of the thieves’ San Jose home uncovered:
• Suspected ecstasy powder and pills
• Drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and digital scales
• Stolen cosmetics, perfumes, sunglasses, clothing, and tools
• Nearly $1,500 in cash

Sheriff deputies recovered property with a total value of over $10,000.

Two arrested were:
• Nicholas Beltran, 25 — charged with numerous counts of grand theft and organized retail theft. He has a prior burglary conviction.
• Maria Figueroa, 19 — charged with several counts of organized retail theft.
One suspect is still at large.
Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Man Charged Wih Smash and Grab Robbery

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO – District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Caleb Tuimavave (24), has been charged in connection to a commercial burglary in the Richmond District.  Mr. Tuimavave was arraigned on February 11, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.  Mr. Tuimavave is charged with one count of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), one count […]
Apple News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Unveils Free Sports App

Posted on Author Editor

Apple has released a free Sports app that provides scores of your favorite teams. The app is released just in time for the start of the Major League Soccer 2024 season which begins tonight and is available on Apple TV+. Designed for speed and simplicity, the new Apple Sports app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite […]
News Real Estate

March Home Prices for Top 50 Metro Areas

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Home prices hit $405,000 for the first time ever in March, but data reveals there is some hope on the horizon for pandemic-era buyers. With demand beginning to moderate as some home shoppers are priced out of the market and new construction at near 16-year highs, inventory is expected to hit positive territory year-over-year this […]