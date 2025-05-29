Police Arrest Two for Thefts at Ulta Beauty Stores

Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department found a trio of crooks tied to 35 thefts from Ulta Beauty stores across the Bay Area that stole more than $45,000 in beauty products.
The Sheriff’s Retail Theft Task Force, in partnership with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, connected the suspects to thefts in City of Cupertino, City of San José, City of Sunnyvale, and City of Campbell. Their spree also targeted Target and The Home Depot locations from Placer County to Monterey County and several other Bay Area counties in between.
Sheriff deputies recovered property with a total value of over $10,000.