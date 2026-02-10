Deep Fission Uncovers $80 Million in Financing

BERKELEY — Deep Fission, anadvanced nuclear energy company placing small modular pressurized water reactors (SMRs) in boreholes one mile underground, has raised $80 million in new financing.

The financing was completed through the offer and sale of 5,333,333 restricted shares of common stock at a fixed price of $15.00 per share. Seaport Global Securities and The Benchmark Company acted as agents for the private placement. Investors included Ed Eisler of EE Holdings and Mark Tompkins of Montrose Capital, who led the Company’s previous financing round in September 2025.

In addition to the financing, Deep Fission has formed a new strategic relationship with Blue Owl Capital’s Real Assets platform, a leading alternative asset manager. The companies will collaborate to deploy Deep Fission SMR projects for Blue Owl’s digital infrastructure portfolio, bringing new round-the-clock clean power to U.S. electricity grids and helping to commercialize the next generation of advanced nuclear and AI technologies. A Blue Owl-managed fund participated in the financing.

“We are thrilled to complete this latest funding round and to welcome Blue Owl as a new strategic relationship,” said Liz Muller, Co-Founder and CEO of Deep Fission. “These milestones will bolster Deep Fission’s pursuit of scalable clean energy deployments and enable us to demonstrate what’s possible with next-generation nuclear technology.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Deep Fission and will continue to provide strategic financial advisory services to support Deep Fission’s long-term growth and capital planning.

Deep Fission’s proprietary design combines pressurized water reactor technology with deep borehole drilling techniques used in the oil and gas industry and heat-transfer methods drawn from geothermal applications. By leveraging established supply chains and techniques, Deep Fission estimates this approach can reduce construction costs by approximately 70–80% compared to traditional nuclear plants.

Deep Fission was selected for participation in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Reactor Pilot Program in 2025 and recently broke ground on its pilot project located in Parsons, Kansas. The Company has also announced a development pipeline representing 12.5 GW of future planned deployments.

Deep Fission was founded in 2023 by father-daughter team Elizabeth and Richard Muller.