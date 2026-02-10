Instacart Partners With 1-800-Flowers

SAN FRANCISCO and JERICHO, NY — Instacart , the leading grocery delivery service, has signed its first nationwide pure-play floral partnership with floral authority 1-800-Flowers .com, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For the first time, customers throughout the U.S. can order fresh bouquets and gifts from 1-800-Flowers.com directly through the Instacart App for fast delivery from more than 700 participating florist locations across the 1-800-Flowers.com network. The partnership expands the platform’s assortment in time for Valentine’s Day, one of the year’s biggest gifting holidays.

“We are excited to welcome 1-800-Flowers.com to the Instacart App to offer our customers convenient access to fresh flowers, just in time for one of the most important holidays for floral delivery,” said Blake Wallace, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “Through this partnership, Instacart customers will have more flexibility and variety to send gifts to family, friends, and loved ones, offering the same speed and reliability they expect from Instacart for life’s special moments.”

“Our mission is to help people connect and express themselves through thoughtful gifting, and this partnership with Instacart allows us to do that with more speed and greater accessibility than ever before,” said Jon Feldman, Chief Commercial Officer at 1-800-Flowers.com. “By bringing our leading floral and gifting collection to the Instacart App in partnership with our local florist network, we’re not only supporting local merchants, but also meeting customers where they are already shopping and making it easier for them to share a smile with the important people in their lives, especially during peak moments like Valentine’s Day.”

The partnership arrives as customers increasingly turn to Instacart for seasonal essentials. According to purchase data on the Instacart App from 2025, orders containing Combination Flower Bouquets and Fresh Cut Roses surged by more than 1,000% on February 14*. For those navigating the holiday rush, Instacart customers can pre-order specialty bouquets beginning today, February 9, while last-minute, same-day orders can still be placed the evening of February 14 in select markets. Beyond Valentine’s Day, Instacart makes it easy to plan ahead year-round with the ability to schedule floral deliveries up to five days in advance, while still offering on-demand delivery for last-minute needs.

Instacart is committed to delivering an affordable online shopping experience, and 1-800-Flowers.com will be joining the Instacart App with no markup, so customers can experience the same great value.