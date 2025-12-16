NVIDIA Awards $60,000 Grants to 10 Ph.D. Students

Selected from a highly competitive applicant pool, the awardees will participate in a summer internship preceding the fellowship year. Their work puts them at the forefront of accelerated computing — tackling projects in autonomous systems, computer architecture, computer graphics, deep learning, programming systems, robotics and security.

The NVIDIA Graduate Fellowship Program is open to applicants worldwide.

The 2026-2027 fellowship recipients are:

Jiageng Mao , University of Southern California — Solving complex physical AI problems by using diverse priors from internet-scale data to enable robust, generalizable intelligence for embodied agents in the real world.

Liwen Wu , University of California San Diego — Enriching realism and efficiency in physically based rendering with neural materials and neural rendering.

Manya Bansal , Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Designing programming languages for modern accelerators that enable developers to write modular, reusable code without sacrificing the low-level control required for peak performance.

Sizhe Chen , University of California, Berkeley — Securing AI in real-world applications, currently securing AI agents against prompt injection attacks with general and practical defenses that preserve the agent's utility.

Yunfan Jiang , Stanford University — Developing scalable approaches to build generalist robots for everyday tasks through hybrid data sources spanning real-world whole-body manipulation, large-scale simulation and internet-scale multimodal supervision.

Yijia Shao , Stanford University — Researching human-agent collaboration by developing AI agents that can communicate and coordinate with humans during task execution, and designing new human-agent interaction interfaces.

Shangbin Feng , University of Washington — Advancing model collaboration: multiple machine learning models, trained on different data and by different people, collaborate, compose and complement each other for an open, decentralized and collaborative AI future.

Shvetank Prakash , Harvard University — Advancing hardware architecture and systems design with AI agents built on new algorithms, curated datasets and agent-first infrastructure.

Irene Wang , Georgia Institute of Technology — Developing a holistic codesign framework that integrates accelerator architecture, network topology and runtime scheduling to enable energy-efficient and sustainable AI training at scale.

, Georgia Institute of Technology — Developing a holistic codesign framework that integrates accelerator architecture, network topology and runtime scheduling to enable energy-efficient and sustainable AI training at scale. Chen Geng, Stanford University — Modeling 4D physical worlds with scalable data-driven algorithms and physics-inspired principles, advancing physically grounded 3D and 4D world models for robotics and scientific applications.

The company also acknowledges the 2026-2027 fellowship finalists: