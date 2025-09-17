Invisible Technologies Appears With $100 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Invisible Technologies, an AI software platform for the enterprise, has raised $100 million in growth funding led by Vanara Capital. This investment brings Invisible’s total capital raised to $144 million, and marks Vanara’s first publicly announced deal. Vanara was joined in the round by Princeville Capital, HOF Capital, Freestyle VC, Rocketeer Management, and Tallwoods Capital, as well as existing investors Acrew Capital, Greycroft, Backed VC, BY Ventures, and Deepwater Asset Management.

Invisible is the No. 2 Fastest Growing AI Company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List. Revenue more than doubled from 2023 to 2024, reaching $134 million, following a 24x increase between 2020 and 2023. The company has undergone a significant evolution in both technology and team since Matthew Fitzpatrick joined in January as CEO. Fitzpatrick is the former Global Head of QuantumBlack Labs, McKinsey’s AI software development and R&D hub, where he oversaw 1,000 engineers and product leaders across both QuantumBlack Labs and McKinsey.

“I have spent the last decade experiencing both the promises and limitations of enterprise AI, driven by the fact that 70% of the software in the world is over 20 years old,” said Fitzpatrick. “Despite the recent excitement, most enterprises are still struggling to get AI models into production and to quantify ROI. Invisible changes that. Our software platform, combined with our expert marketplace, enables companies to organize, clean, label, and map their data. This foundation enables them to build agentic workflows that drive real impact. In a landscape flooded with point solutions, we’re delivering the infrastructure enterprises need to unlock the value of AI.”

Invisible will use the funding to invest further in its core AI Software Platform, which consists of five modular components that deliver end-to-end capabilities across the AI lifecycle:

Neuron: flexible data infrastructure to integrate and transform structured and unstructured data.

flexible data infrastructure to integrate and transform structured and unstructured data. Atomic: a visual process mapper and builder to codify workflows and business logic.

a visual process mapper and builder to codify workflows and business logic. Expert Marketplace: a workforce engine delivering high-quality human expertise, Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), training, and validation.

a workforce engine delivering high-quality human expertise, Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), training, and validation. Synapse: an annotation and evaluation layer to measure performance, enable fine-tuning, and drive continuous model improvement.

an annotation and evaluation layer to measure performance, enable fine-tuning, and drive continuous model improvement. Axon: agentic automation to orchestrate tasks and decisions across systems.

Over the past six months, Invisible has strengthened its leadership team with key hires, including Kit Colbert, former CTO of VMware, who joined as Platform CTO and brings decades of experience building enterprise-grade infrastructure. Alexius Wronka, Aaron Bawcom, and Junaid Syed have all joined as Field CTOs, bolstering the company’s technical leadership. Benjamin Samuels, former CRO of WeWork, has joined as GM of EMEA to lead expansion in the region, and Sharon Woods has joined as SVP of Enterprise Accounts, Public Sector, bringing two decades of leadership across the White House, Pentagon, and defense agencies. Invisible has now opened offices in New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and London. With a team of 350, it has doubled the size of its engineering organization in 2025.