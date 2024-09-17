Attotude Reels in $29 Million Series A

MENLO PARK — AttoTude, a developer of interconnect technology for AI and hyperscale data center applications, has announced the completion of its Series A funding round of $29 million. This latest round comes on the heels of AttoTude’s initial Seed Round which raised $11 million in March, 2024. The rounds were funded by a combination of prominent investors, including Sutter Hill Ventures, Canaan Partners, and Wing Venture Capital.

The company is developing revolutionary new interconnect technology that allows for high-speed data communication at individual lane speeds from 112 Gb/s to 448 Gb/s and beyond. AttoTude’s solution offers significant improvements in speed, power, reliability and cost compared to existing interconnect solutions. In addition, the solution supports high radix, high density architectures that are critical for AI and hyperscale data centers while leveraging existing manufacturing processes. The AttoTude technology does not require any specialized assembly lines, simplifying its ability to scale to high-volume production.

AttoTude is co-founded by Dave Welch (former co-founder of Infinera and CTO/VP of Corporate Development of SDLI), and Joy Laskar (founder of five startup companies and former professor at Georgia Institute of Technology). AttoTude’s Board of Directors includes Basil Alwan, CEO of Tarana Wireless, previously President of IP / Optical Networks at Nokia and founder of Timetra Networks. As part of the Series A financing, Wing’s Founding Partner Peter Wagner will join the board.

“At AttoTude, we believe we have a winning combination of disruptive technology, a large and growing market, and a world class team”, said Dave Welch, co-founder and CEO of AttoTude. “We are excited to build the future of high-speed interconnects and are working hard to get this technology into customer’s hands.”