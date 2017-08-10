VIOME Secures $15 Million

The new round brings VIOME’s total funding to $21 Million led by Khosla Ventures with participation from Bold Capital Partners. Khosla Ventures, led by managing partner Vinod Khosla, will receive one seat on the VIOME board.

VIOME is currently operating as an early beta program with several thousand customers actively using the product. Interested customers can sign up now as the company plans to announce wide availability in the US, UK, Canada, India and Middle East starting in September.

“VIOME is a transformational healthcare company with a team that comprises decades of experience across AI, health and science, and a singular mission of keeping people healthy,” says Vinod Khosla. “By investing in VIOME, we’re investing in a future where preventable illnesses are a thing of the past.”

VIOME uses state-of-the-art proprietary technology licensed exclusively through its partnership with Los Alamos National Laboratory. Its services offer unparalleled visibility into the ecosystem of the body to create unique molecular profiles for its subscribers. VIOME identifies and quantifies all microorganisms in the gut, but more importantly, analyzes what they are actually doing. By applying machine learning to this analysis, VIOME then makes personalized nutritional recommendations to balance the gut microbiome and ecosystem inside the body.

These results offer complete transparency into your own health and the nutrition you need to prevent many of today’s chronic illnesses. With this insight, illness can become a choice – a matter of your own decisions.

“Los Alamos National Laboratory has exclusively licensed our advanced transcriptome technology to Viome which allows rapid identification of micro-organisms and their metabolic activities,” says Duncan McBranch, Chief Technology Officer at Los Alamos National Laboratory. “This technology was originally developed by leading scientists at the lab to address our national security challenges, and with VIOME’s focus on personalized healthcare, it can be used to maintain good health and to prevent chronic disease.”

With 45 employees located in Cupertino, Los Alamos, and New York, VIOME was founded by a group of leading entrepreneurs in science and technology. This includes CEO Naveen Jain, former CEO of Infospace.