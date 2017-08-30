Southwest Adding Flights From San Jose

Discount carrier Southwest Airlines Co. announced new routes from San Jose and California cities. Carrying more passengers to, from, and within the state of California, Southwest is thanking its loyal Golden State Customers with even more flights including nearly 20 new nonstop routes and increasing frequency to 27 existing routes as well as opening new international gateways.

Effective March 10, 2018

New nonstop service will be offered on Saturdays between both California cities of San Jose and Sacramento and San Jose del Cabo/Cabo San Lucas, subject to requisite government approvals. Additionally, San Diego Customers will be able to enjoy nonstop service on Saturdays and Sundays to and from Puerto Vallarta, complementing daily international service between San Diego and San Jose del Cabo/Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Effective April 8, 2018

Among the new routes, travelers can enjoy daily nonstop service between:

Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville (Three daily flights) Sacramento and Austin Sacramento and St. Louis San Francisco and Austin San Jose, CA and Boise San Jose, CA and Houston (Hobby) San Jose, CA and St. Louis San Jose, CA and Spokane

Effective May 6, 2018

San Jose, CA and Orlando Sacramento and Orlando

Southwest serves 101 cities and operates over 4,000 daily flights during peak travel season.