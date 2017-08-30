Posted on by

Southwest Adding Flights From San Jose

 

Discount carrier Southwest Airlines Co. announced new routes from San Jose and California cities. Carrying more passengers to, from, and within the state of California, Southwest is thanking its loyal Golden State Customers with even more flights including nearly 20 new nonstop routes and increasing frequency to 27 existing routes as well as opening new international gateways.

Effective March 10, 2018

New nonstop service will be offered on Saturdays between both California cities of San Jose and Sacramento and San Jose del Cabo/Cabo San Lucas, subject to requisite government approvals. Additionally, San Diego Customers will be able to enjoy nonstop service on Saturdays and Sundays to and from Puerto Vallarta, complementing daily international service between San Diego and San Jose del Cabo/Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Effective April 8, 2018

Among the new routes, travelers can enjoy daily nonstop service between:

Fort Lauderdale 

and

Jacksonville (Three daily flights)

Sacramento

and

Austin

Sacramento

and

St. Louis

San Francisco

and

Austin

San Jose, CA

and

Boise

San Jose, CA 

and

Houston (Hobby)

San Jose, CA 

and

St. Louis

San Jose, CA 

and

Spokane 

Effective May 6, 2018

San Jose, CA 

and

Orlando

Sacramento 

and

Orlando

Southwest serves 101 cities and operates over 4,000 daily flights during peak travel season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *