Mistnet Closes $7 Million Series A

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Cybersecurity firm Mistnet has closed a $7 million Series A funding round led by Foundation Capital with participation from Westwave Capital and a market-leading networking and security company.

MistNet also announced the industry’s first multi-entity threat detection and response platform providing 360-degree visibility into threats and vulnerabilities from desktop to data center to public cloud and IoT environments—through an industry-first application of mist computing and edge AI technologies

Cybersecurity for enterprises today is daunting. A typical enterprise deals with on average 17,000 alerts per week, of which 96% go uninvestigated due largely to staffing limitations. Moreover, 14% of breaches do not elicit any alert, meaning intruders are discovered long after the initial breach. Attackers lurk 269 days on average in a compromised enterprise. MistNet is bringing enterprises a more efficient and comprehensive approach to threat detection and response — combining edge AI with mist computing to automatically hunt threats in real-time, all the time, end-to-end across the entire enterprise.

Unlike systems that focus only on network detection or endpoint detection, CyberMist provides full 360-degree visibility by applying advanced threat modeling techniques end-to-end across end user, host, OS, network, and cloud resources. This dramatically reduces the number of false-positives (by up to 90% on average) generated by systems that only see a partial view. With CyberMist, enterprises can significantly reduce the overrun of security data, ensuring that organizations are taking corrective action on bona fide events and breaches.

“We’re very excited to announce the availability of our CyberMist threat detection and response platform, combining geo-distributed edge AI with patent-pending mist computing technologies,” said Geoffrey Mattson, President and CEO at MistNet. “With CyberMist we’re able to deliver maximum accuracy, efficiency, and performance across the entire modern enterprise attack surface, stopping attacks before they happen and lessening the burden on security operations teams.”