IoTium Raises $8.4 Million Series A

SANTA CLARA — IoTium, which develops a secure network infrastructure for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has closed $8.39 million in Series A financing. This investment is led by March Capital Partners and GE Ventures. The round is also joined by Pankaj Patel, former executive vice president and chief development officer at Cisco;OpenSource Ventures, and Juniper Networks.

The company plans to use the money to accelerate its successes in building and industrial automation verticals, and expand its footprint in the oil and gas, transportation and smart city industries with its flagship Network as a Service (NaaS) solution.

“The biggest problem impacting the uptake of the IIoT at scale is security and deployment complexity,” said Ron Victor, founder and CEO of IoTium. “With the help of our new investment partners, we are enabling the expansion of IIoT by making it possible for any type of organization to securely connect legacy mission critical industrial assets to the cloud with minimal IT intervention and absolutely no changes to enterprise security policy.”