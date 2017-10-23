Intezer Secures $8 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Cyber security startup Intezer has raised $8 million in series A funding.

The funding round was led by Intel Capital with co-investors Magma and Samung NEXT. The funding will be used to expand the company’s global sales efforts and open new opportunities in targeted markets.

Intezer focuses on malware analysis and detection. By replicating the concepts of the biological immune system to cyber security, Intezer provides enterprises with unparalleled detection against advanced threats, in addition to significantly improving incident response.

Intel Capital and Magma are joining Samsung NEXT and Alon Cohen (founder and former CEO of CyberArk) as current investors.

“We are thrilled to have a group of investors and industry experts who believe in Intezer’s potential to make a significant impact on the cyber security market,” said Itai Tevet, co-founder and CEO of Intezer. “Intezer has developed the most advanced technology for detecting code-reuse, effectively performing ‘DNA mapping’ for software. With this technology, we are able to identify every single piece of code running in the organization, enabling us to detect the most sophisticated cyber attacks and help security teams to respond immediately.”

Intezer’s technology has already shown success in tracing major global cyber security threats. It has already provided crucial insights to its customers and the security community by detecting code similarities in the latest high profile attacks such as WannaCry, Turla and NotPetya.

“Protection against advanced and sophisticated malware is one of the most pressing issues facing enterprises and governments today,” said Rick Echevarria, Vice President, Software and Services Group and General Manager, Platforms Security Division, at Intel. “Intezer’s innovative and unique approach, applying biological immune system concepts to cybersecurity, raises the bar to address the constantly evolving cyberattacks. We look forward to working with Intezer’s extraordinary team of experts to help build a successful company.”

“Intezer brings a unique solution to protect enterprises after the first line of defense was breached, especially in the realm of advanced targeted attacks which have become a global epidemic,” said Modi Rosen from Magma Venture Partners. “We are very excited to partner with Intezer’s leadership team and join them in this journey.”