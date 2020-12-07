Fylamynt Launches With $6.5 Million Seed Funding

“Automation is key to operating enterprise SaaS at scale with high availability, but the bottleneck in building automation is writing code. We built Fylamynt to help cloud engineers codify every aspect of their cloud workflow in minutes. With the new funding, we’re growing our team and democratizing automation for every enterprise to be agile,” said Pradeep Padala, CEO and Co-Founder of Fylamynt.

Fylamynt’s modern cloud automation platform is flexible and powerful to solve any customer use case including automated remediation, governance, compliance, cost and performance management. Fylamynt’s cloud provides a single orchestration engine to run any infrastructure code, while allowing the option of connecting to various services including DataDog, Splunk, PagerDuty, Slack and ServiceNow.

“Fylamynt is at the intersection of applied AI and workflow automation. We’re excited to support the Fylamynt team in this uniquely positioned product with a deep bench of integrations and a non-prescriptive builder approach,” said Muzzammil “MZ” Zaveri, Partner at Gradient Ventures. “The vision of automating every part of a cloud workflow is just the beginning.”

Fylamynt plans to hire and expand its R&D team with the new seed capital.