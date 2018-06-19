Crate.io Scores $11 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Crate.io, developer of CrateDB, a leading open source SQL database for real-time machine data and IoT applications, has landed $11 million series A funding round.

The new funding was led by Zetta Venture Partners and Deutsche Invest Equity with participation from Mike Chalfen, Momenta Partners and Charlie Songhurst. Existing investors Draper Esprit, Vito Ventures and Solomon Hykes also participated in the round, which will be used to accelerate development and adoption of both the commercial and open source offerings.

“We are extremely pleased to have achieved several critical fiscal and technical milestones today, all of which reflect our steadfast commitment to meet the needs of our customers as they move into the next generation of machine data,” said Christian Lutz, CEO of Crate.io. “I would like to thank Zetta Venture Partners, Deutsche Invest Equity and our other investors, whose funding is being used to expand the capabilities of CrateDB well beyond its roots. The introduction of the Crate Machine Data Platform and the innovations in CrateDB 3.0 truly move us up the stack to enterprise actionability, making us a critical component of their data infrastructure and positioning us well for the future.”

“This space has been crying out for someone to create something consumable that allows machine data to be gathered and actually used, without having to cobble together lots of different data management infrastructure software to do it,” said Roy Illsley, principal analyst at Ovum. “The Crate.io Machine Data Platform gives users the ability to take action on the data they gather to achieve measurable business outcomes, without having to master a host of cloud-native technologies to build and operate it.”

Crate.io is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin, New York City, and Dornbirn, Austria.